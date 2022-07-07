Blank Rome Adds Barnes & Thornburg Corporate Atty In LA

By James Mills (July 7, 2022, 9:24 AM EDT) -- Blank Rome LLP continues to expand its Los Angeles office by adding a Barnes & Thornburg LLP corporate expert as a partner. Rebekah Prince, who spent nearly eight years at Barnes & Thornburg, joins the Blank Rome corporate, mergers and acquisitions and securities practice group, the firm announced Wednesday. She represents investment advisers, buyers and sellers in the financing and mergers and acquisitions of both public and private companies. She is experienced in sports, media and entertainment, and franchising industries, and she has also negotiated celebrity endorsement deals and license agreements. "I have enjoyed working with numerous Blank Rome attorneys over...

