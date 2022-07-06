Justices Urged To Mend Circuit Split Over FCA Scienter

By Daniel Wilson (July 6, 2022, 10:07 PM EDT) -- Two whistleblowers have urged the U.S. Supreme Court to review a contentious decision that a supermarket chain's alleged overcharging of federal health care programs was not a False Claims Act violation, saying circuit courts are deeply split on how to determine defendants' knowledge of wrongdoing. Circuit courts have not been able to agree on how to determine whether there was scienter, or knowledge of wrongdoing, in FCA cases, but SuperValu Inc. had tried to "elide" details of that circuit split in its earlier brief where it urged the high court not to revive a case alleging the company overcharged Medicare and...

