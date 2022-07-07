Sidley Taps Kirkland Atty To Head Global Restructuring Group

By Emily Lever (July 7, 2022, 3:05 PM EDT) -- Sidley Austin LLP has hired a restructuring partner who has handled some of Kirkland & Ellis LLP's biggest Chapter 11 cases to lead its restructuring practice, the firm has announced. Stephen E. Hessler, who is based in New York, will take over Sidley Austin's 50-attorney global restructuring practice, which the firm plans to grow in response to economic conditions. Part of his role will be liaising between the restructuring and private equity practices as the private equity industry starts to drive more demand for restructuring work. "As the continued market instability and supply chain disruptions accelerate the restructuring cycle, his addition...

