Tribune Couldn't Predict Sinclair Merger Woes, 7th Circ. Says

By Kelly Lienhard (July 7, 2022, 7:49 PM EDT) -- The Seventh Circuit has upheld a lower court finding that Tribune Media Co. could not have reasonably anticipated the harm to investors caused when the company's merger with Sinclair Broadcast Group tanked due to Sinclair's resistance to government enforcers' regulatory demands. The appeals court affirmed the decision in Tribune's favor on Tuesday, finding that the investors had not sufficiently shown any intent on Tribune's part to defraud investors or hide inside knowledge that Sinclair was unlikely to comply with demands for station divestitures that would have made the deal acceptable to the U.S. Department of Justice and the Federal Communications Commission. The three-judge...

