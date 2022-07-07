Chrysler Asks Ga. Judge To End Nationwide Class Case

By Kelcey Caulder (July 7, 2022, 6:43 PM EDT) -- The company behind Chrysler in North America has asked a Georgia federal judge to dismiss a nationwide proposed class action brought against it over alleged Jeep Wrangler defects, saying the vehicle owners who brought the suit merely repeated allegations previously rejected by the court. In a motion filed Wednesday, FCA US LLC said plaintiffs Jibri Ward-Richardson and Yesenia Robaina's first amended complaint should be thrown out because it repeats the same allegations they brought in their original complaint, which the court dismissed as "bare bones" and insufficient. The company said the vehicle owners lack standing to bring the case, and can't...

