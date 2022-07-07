Altice Chairman To Forgo Shares To Settle Class Suit

By Jeff Montgomery (July 7, 2022, 2:28 PM EDT) -- Multi-state cable TV and broadband provider Altice USA and its billionaire chairman-controller have agreed to the return or reduction of a multi-year string of equity awards that were once worth $26 million to settle a Delaware Chancery Court stockholder derivative suit filed in June 2020. According to a settlement brief made public late Wednesday, Andrews & Springer LLC and Purcell & Lefkowitz LLP have requested a $2.475 million fee as compensation for the settlement, which includes both corporate governance reforms and partial return or cancellation of equity awards to company chairman Patrick Drahi. The settlement still requires court and stockholder approval....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS