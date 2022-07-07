Valve Strikes Back At 9th Circ. 'Youth Gambling' Appeal

By Parker Quinlan (July 7, 2022, 8:48 PM EDT) -- The company behind the successful "Counter-Strike: Global Offensive" game is asking the Ninth Circuit to toss an appeal by parents claiming the game encourages youth gambling. Valve Corp. filed the brief on Tuesday, asking the appeals court to back a summary judgment it received in a Washington State federal court effectively ending the lawsuit. The Ninth Circuit will weigh in for the second time on a case in which two parents seeking class certification claim they were tricked into letting their children gamble in the online game because the creator did not provide adequate risk disclosures. Much of the original suit...

