DHS Watchdog Rebukes Conditions At Ga. Detention Center

By Rosie Manins (July 7, 2022, 6:21 PM EDT) -- Immigrants detained at a Georgia facility have been plagued by unsanitary and dilapidated conditions that violate federal government standards, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security Office of Inspector General said in a report based on an unannounced inspection. The agency included 13 recommendations for improvements to the Folkston ICE Processing Center in southeast Georgia in its report, made publicly available Wednesday. The center, owned and operated by GEO Group Inc., failed to meet U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement standards for facility conditions, medical care, grievances, segregation, staff-detainee communications and handling of detainee property, the government said. "Folkston facilities were unsanitary and dilapidated, with...

