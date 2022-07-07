Roy Moore Loses Appeal In Sacha Baron Cohen Slander Suit

By Rachel Scharf (July 7, 2022, 2:03 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit refused Thursday to revive Roy Moore's $95 million defamation suit over his appearance on the Showtime series "Who Is America?," holding that the former Alabama judge signed a valid litigation waiver before comedian Sacha Baron Cohen mocked him as a pedophile. Moore, the former chief justice of the Supreme Court of Alabama and failed Republican candidate for the U.S. Senate in 2017, had appealed the dismissal of claims that Cohen tricked him into sitting down for a 2018 interview in which the "Borat" star, disguised as an "anti-terrorism expert," brought out a metal detector-like prop he said was made...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS