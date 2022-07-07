Expert PennDOT Eminent Domain Atty Joins Ballard Spahr

By Nate Beck (July 7, 2022, 4:59 PM EDT) -- Lee C. Silverman, a longtime litigator at the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, is joining Ballard Spahr LLP's eminent domain practice, as local governments prepare to develop a wave of new projects with support from last year's federal infrastructure bill. Silverman spent nearly 30 years at PennDOT, including 15 as the agency's assistant chief counsel. He'll serve as counsel in Ballard Spahr's litigation department and real estate and construction litigation group, as well as a member of the firm's eminent domain practice. Silverman will be based in the firm's Philadelphia office, but he said he expects to handle cases nationally. An influx...

