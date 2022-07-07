9th Circ. Says Hawaii Climate Suits Belong In State Court

By Hailey Konnath (July 7, 2022, 7:25 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit held Thursday that energy companies must battle it out in state court with Hawaii local governments seeking climate-related damages, rejecting arguments that the production of oil and gas was under the direction of "federal officers" and the cases belonged in federal court. In a published opinion, the three-judge panel affirmed a lower court's holding that a pair of suits filed by Maui County and the city and county of Honolulu against Chevron Corp., Exxon Mobil Corp. and other energy producers belong in state court. In particular, the Ninth Circuit said removal wasn't proper under federal officer jurisdiction, shooting down...

