Lens.com Attys Sanctioned For 'Wild Goose Chase' In TM Row

By Hailey Konnath (July 8, 2022, 10:13 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge has slapped Lens.com Inc. and its attorneys with sanctions for filing bad faith counterclaims in a trademark suit brought by Alcon Vision LLC, saying the website's counterclaims served no legitimate purpose and were filed to "harass, and cause delay, expense and vexation to Alcon." U.S. District Judge Nina Gershon on Thursday ordered Lens.com and its counsel to pay Alcon's costs and attorney fees "caused by its bad faith and vexatious filing and maintaining" of its counterclaims as well as fees arising from Lens.com's refusal to produce discovery. The judge called Lens.com's counterclaims in the dispute "problematic...

