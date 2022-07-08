Texas Judge Chides Atty Over Accusations In Closings

By Katie Buehler (July 8, 2022, 9:42 PM EDT) -- The Townsend Group accused the Dallas Police & Fire Pension System and its attorneys of inventing a $1.2 billion lawsuit claiming the real estate investment firm failed to adequately warn of the risks of investing in undeveloped land, drawing the ire of a Texas judge during closing arguments Friday. Attorneys for Townsend Holdings LLC, which does business as The Townsend Group, slammed the pension system and its lead attorney, Greg Taylor of Diamond McCarthy LLP, during closing arguments in Dallas County District Court, claiming they invented the lawsuit in order to blame Townsend for poor investment decisions made by the system's...

