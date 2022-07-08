Judge Won't DQ Kilpatrick From Hotel License Row

By Lynn LaRowe (July 8, 2022, 5:52 PM EDT) -- A Georgia federal judge denied a developer's bid to disqualify Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton LLP in a $5 million hotel licensing dispute, finding the months-delayed move was more of an attempt at gamesmanship than a legitimate grievance. The Atlanta-headquartered law firm represents an InterContinental Hotels Group PLC franchising unit that sued North Carolina developer Charles Schoninger and his company Northern Riverfront Marina and Hotel LLLP over an abandoned hotel project, claiming $5.2 million under a liquidated damages provision of a licensing agreement. Northern Riverfront responded by requesting Kilpatrick's dismissal, but U.S. District Judge Thomas W. Thrash Jr. ruled Thursday that it...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS