5 Chicken Execs Acquitted In Denver Antitrust Trial

By Cara Salvatore (July 7, 2022, 7:42 PM EDT) -- Five chicken executives who had been put on trial a third time by the DOJ over charges of price-fixing were acquitted by a Denver federal jury Thursday, according to a court official. Executives from companies including Pilgrim's Pride were found not guilty after two earlier trials resulted in hung juries. The U.S. Department of Justice accused the men of helping orchestrate a scheme among the nation's largest poultry producers to rig bids for chicken sold to restaurant chains and grocery stores, including most notably Kentucky Fried Chicken. The jury said there was no price-fixing by retired Pilgrim's Pride CEO Bill Lovette, his successor...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS