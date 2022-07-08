Amazon Looks To Consolidate Derivative Investor Suits

By Greg Lamm (July 8, 2022, 5:52 PM EDT) -- Amazon.com Inc. and a pair of aggrieved stockholders have asked a Washington federal judge to consolidate two related shareholder derivative lawsuits accusing current and former Amazon officers and directors of putting the company at risk by misleading shareholders and mishandling biometric data under an Illinois privacy law. Both cases, which have been filed in the past three months, are shareholder derivative actions brought on behalf of Amazon against common defendants and involve common questions of law and fact, according to a motion seeking consolidation filed Thursday. The related cases should be consolidated for all purposes, including pretrial proceedings and trial, according...

