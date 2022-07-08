Law Groups Push 3rd Circ. To Toss J&J Bankruptcy Filing

By Nicole Rosenthal (July 8, 2022, 6:13 PM EDT) -- A group of law professors and nonprofits urged the Third Circuit to toss pharmaceutical company Johnson & Johnson's Chapter 11 case, arguing that the bankruptcy is a bad-faith move to steer talc-related asbestos injury claims away from trial. The American Association for Justice, as well as the self-described Complex Litigation Law Professors, said in briefs filed Thursday that Johnson & Johnson subsidiary Johnson & Johnson Consumer Inc. unfairly split its assets into two components, New JJCI and LTL Management, in order for LTL Management to file for bankruptcy and evade tens of thousands of claims alleging its talcum powder products are...

