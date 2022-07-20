Backers Hope New Aviation Arbitration Court Blazes A Trail

By Caroline Simson (July 20, 2022, 4:16 PM EDT) -- A nonprofit arbitration court specializing in aviation disputes will launch in The Hague on Thursday following more than a year of planning done largely in secret. Its organizers are betting that the new court, which they say is the first of its kind, will gain traction in an industry not known for its usage of arbitration. The formation of The Hague Court of Arbitration for Aviation, which will be administered by the Netherlands Arbitration Institute, was announced Wednesday at the Farnborough International Airshow in England. Gary Birnberg, FCIArb, who chairs the advisory board for The Hague CAA, told Law360 earlier this...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS