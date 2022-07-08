Internet Archive, Publishers Spar For Summary Win In IP Row

By Tiffany Hu (July 8, 2022, 9:44 PM EDT) -- A group of publishers, including HarperCollins and Penguin Random House, and the Internet Archive have each asked a New York federal judge to rule in their favor in a copyright fight over whether the organization is illegally scanning and lending books. Filed Thursday, the publishers' motion for summary judgment argues that the Internet Archive has engaged in a "mass-scale copyright infringement'' by scanning "bootleg" e-books from tens of thousands of their books for the organization's Open Library. The project allows users to borrow e-books made by scanning physical books. The four publishers — HarperCollins, Penguin Random House, Hachette Book Group and...

