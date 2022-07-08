1st 'Varsity Blues' Acquittal Aided By Atty's Deft Jury Scrutiny

By Brian Dowling (July 8, 2022, 3:25 PM EDT) -- The road to Amin Khoury's acquittal on "Varsity Blues" charges started well before a federal jury inside a windowless Boston courtroom heard an ounce of evidence of an alleged fraud and bribery scheme. Khoury, a Massachusetts businessman accused of paying Georgetown University's tennis coach to get his daughter into the school, beat the federal rap — a lone loss in the government's sprawling prosecution that swept up celebrities and corporate titans. His lawyers got that result by picking apart the government's quid pro quo case, which they claimed was precariously built on testimony offered by an immunized witness. The hours before...

