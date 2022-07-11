Fla. Man Trafficked Fake Cisco Devices Worth $1B, Feds Say

By Khadrice Rollins (July 11, 2022, 5:17 PM EDT) -- A Florida man has been indicted in New Jersey federal court, accused of selling counterfeit Cisco networking equipment worth over $1 billion through various online storefronts. Onur Aksoy, 38, is accused of receiving fake and broken Cisco equipment from China and Hong Kong to resell in the United States on Amazon and eBay and through direct sales, the U.S. Department of Justice said in a statement announcing Thursday's indictment. Alleged victims who purchased the fake products include government agencies, the military, hospitals and schools, prosecutors said. Aksoy is charged with four counts of wire fraud, three of mail fraud, three of...

