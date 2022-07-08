2nd Circ. Says Most Of $2.7B Nigeria Award Can't Be Enforced

By Caroline Simson (July 8, 2022, 6:09 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit on Friday affirmed most of a ruling that refused to enforce an annulled $2.7 billion arbitral award issued to units of ExxonMobil Corp. and Royal Dutch Shell PLC, while also criticizing part of the judge's analysis for being too narrow. The appeals court said U.S. District Judge William H. Pauley III was right not to enforce the part of the award that had been set aside by the Nigerian courts since it related to taxes, which cannot be arbitrated under Nigerian law. But the judge had gone too far in refusing to enforce the entire award, since the...

