Judge Approves Deal To End Dr. Oz's 'Miracle' Diet Pills Suit

By Jonathan Capriel (July 8, 2022, 5:48 PM EDT) -- After refusing a $5 million deal to end a class action alleging that television personality Dr. Oz misrepresented the effectiveness of "fat-busting" supplements on his show, a California federal judge has granted preliminary approval for a $625,000 settlement to end the six-year-old litigation. The supplements, which were made by bodybuilding champion Lee Labrada's company and once touted on "The Dr. Oz Show" as a "magic weight-loss cure," can no longer be sold after Aug. 1, 2022, as part of the agreement made between the class of consumers and Labrada Bodybuilding Nutrition Inc. U.S. District Judge Jesus G. Bernal granted preliminary approval...

