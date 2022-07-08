4 Takeaways From Ex-Theranos Exec Balwani's Fraud Verdict

By Dorothy Atkins (July 8, 2022, 10:15 PM EDT) -- Former Theranos executive Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani likely faces a tougher sentence for his recent fraud and conspiracy conviction than his co-conspirator, former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes, due in part to his age and experience, but his defense attorneys have teed up clear issues that are ripe for appeal, according to legal experts. On Thursday, after a four-month trial and five days of deliberating, a jury of five men and seven women convicted the 57-year-old former Theranos chief operating officer of two counts of conspiracy and 10 counts of fraud for defrauding investors and paying patients with bogus claims about the once high-flying...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS