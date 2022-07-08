2 Mistrials, 1 Acquittal & A DOJ Listening Problem

By Bryan Koenig (July 8, 2022, 7:50 PM EDT) -- The defense said the case should have never been brought. The judge told the U.S. Department of Justice's top antitrust official to "reflect" on the evidence after two separate juries deadlocked on price-fixing charges against chicken industry executives. But federal prosecutors pressed on anyway, having already refused to meet with the defendants. The result Thursday was a clean acquittal in Denver federal court, delivered by the third set of jurors to hear the case in an extraordinary tale of prosecutorial persistence in the face of two hung juries, which attorneys say should have highlighted the limits of the DOJ's evidence. "The judge...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS