Freedmen Descendants' Land Suit Tossed Once More

By Joyce Hanson (July 8, 2022, 8:56 PM EDT) -- A D.C. federal judge has again dismissed a suit filed by descendants of slaves held by Native American tribes, ruling that they're not due an accounting of the U.S. government's alleged breaches of fiduciary duty related to funds derived from land allotted to minor children of former slaves. U.S. District Judge Rudolph Contreras found Friday in the proposed class action brought by plaintiffs Leatrice Tanner-Brown and the Harvest Institute Freedman Federation LLC that the U.S. Department of the Interior didn't breach fiduciary duties purportedly imposed by the Act of May 27,1908, legislation that removed restrictions on lands and homesteads of intermarried...

