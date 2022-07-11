Injury Claims Trimmed From Delta Workers' Uniforms Suit

By Mike Curley (July 11, 2022, 4:52 PM EDT) -- A Wisconsin federal judge trimmed personal injury claims from 600-plus Delta Air Lines workers' suit claiming heavy metals and other chemicals in Lands' End Inc. uniforms caused them injuries, saying their experts' testimony doesn't show the existence of a defect or how such a defect caused their injuries. In an order filed Friday, U.S. District Judge James D. Peterson excluded the three experts' opinions, saying they were based on unreliable methodologies and data, and that without those experts to establish that the workers could have been harmed by the uniforms, none of the personal injury claims can go forward. In the...

