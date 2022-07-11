Carnival Corp. Failed In Post-Rape Procedures, Jury Is Told

By Carolina Bolado (July 11, 2022, 9:56 PM EDT) -- A woman who says she was raped by a Carnival Corp. employee while on a cruise ship told jurors Monday that the cruise line failed to follow the policies and procedures it had in place after the alleged assault in a supply closet that the company's attorney argued was consensual. In opening statements before a federal jury in Miami, the plaintiff's attorney, Daniel Courtney, said Carnival did not follow victim-centered procedures when his client showed up at guest services in the early morning hours of Dec. 2, 2018, claiming she had been assaulted on her final night on board the Carnival...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS