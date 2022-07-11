CWA Doesn't Cover 'Soggy Lot,' Idahoans Tell Supreme Court

By Clark Mindock (July 11, 2022, 4:11 PM EDT) -- Two Idaho landowners told the U.S. Supreme Court on Friday the "soggy residential lot" where they want to build a house is far from the kind of thing Congress intended to protect under the Clean Water Act, asking the court to overturn the government's interpretation of that law. Michael and Chantell Sackett told the justices in a reply brief that the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's test for determining jurisdiction under the Clean Water Act essentially ignores the limitations of the law set by Congress. The couple said the EPA's criteria amount to a "skewed understanding of congressional purpose" that extends the...

