DOJ Says Aerojet Cybersecurity FCA Settlement Worth $9M

By Daniel Wilson (July 8, 2022, 6:47 PM EDT) -- Aerojet Rocketdyne has paid $9 million to end a high-profile False Claims Act suit alleging the company misled the government about its cybersecurity compliance, the U.S. Department of Justice said Friday as it touted a whistleblower's role in the case. The settlement, resolving allegations from former Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. employee Brian Markus that the company had misled both the U.S. Department of Defense and NASA, had been tentatively announced to a California federal court in April, but details of the deal were not made public at the time. Markus will receive a $2.61 million share of the $9 million settlement,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS