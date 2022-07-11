Ga. Judge Axes Gas Station's Class Suit Over Pipeline Hack

By Rosie Manins (July 11, 2022, 4:44 PM EDT) -- Colonial Pipeline Co. owes no duty to a North Carolina gas station over the 2021 ransomware attack that briefly shut down its pipeline operations, a Georgia federal judge has ruled, dismissing a proposed class case on behalf of more than 11,000 gas stations. U.S. District Judge Mark H. Cohen on Friday partly granted Colonial's motion to toss the case brought against it in June 2021 by EZ Mart 1 LLC, which claimed the Georgia-headquartered energy giant negligently failed to safeguard personal information and the continuous uninterrupted operation of its 5,500-mile oil pipeline between Texas and New York. Judge Cohen said in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS