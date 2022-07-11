Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Ga. Judge Axes Gas Station's Class Suit Over Pipeline Hack

By Rosie Manins (July 11, 2022, 4:44 PM EDT) -- Colonial Pipeline Co. owes no duty to a North Carolina gas station over the 2021 ransomware attack that briefly shut down its pipeline operations, a Georgia federal judge has ruled, dismissing a proposed class case on behalf of more than 11,000 gas stations.

U.S. District Judge Mark H. Cohen on Friday partly granted Colonial's motion to toss the case brought against it in June 2021 by EZ Mart 1 LLC, which claimed the Georgia-headquartered energy giant negligently failed to safeguard personal information and the continuous uninterrupted operation of its 5,500-mile oil pipeline between Texas and New York.

Judge Cohen said in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!