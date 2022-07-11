Real Estate Rumors: Haberhill, CrossCountry Mortgage, Värde

By Andrew McIntyre (July 11, 2022, 6:18 PM EDT) -- One William Street Capital Management has loaned $72 million for a hotel in St. Louis, Missouri, Commercial Observer reported on Monday, citing a source with knowledge of the matter. The loan to real estate investment firm Haberhill is for the Marriott St. Louis Grand, which has 917 hotel rooms and 77,000 square feet of meeting space, according to the report. CrossCountry Mortgage could be the buyer behind a recent deal for a warehouse building in Cleveland, NEOtrans reported on Sunday, citing sources with knowledge of the matter. Sources told the publication that the Ohio-based company may have recently purchased the Artcraft...

