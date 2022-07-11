3 Firms Build Stonepeak's $2.5B Data Center Biz Deal

By Charlie Innis (July 11, 2022, 1:23 PM EDT) -- Investment firm Stonepeak plans to buy an equity stake of about 29% in American Tower Corp.'s U.S. data center business in a deal worth $2.5 billion, with counsel from three law firms, the companies said Monday. Sidley Austin LLP is guiding Stonepeak, while Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton LLP is American Tower's principal legal adviser. Sullivan & Worcester LLP is also advising American Tower on certain real estate investment trust and tax matters. Stonepeak is purchasing the ownership interest as part of a long-term strategic partnership, in which American Tower will continue to hold on to managerial and day-to-day control of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS