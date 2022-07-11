Another Calif. Tribe Sues State Over Stalled Gambling Talks

By Caleb Symons (July 11, 2022, 5:03 PM EDT) -- California is facing new claims that its efforts to subject Native-owned gambling facilities to strict environmental and labor rules, as well as a new revenue-sharing scheme, violate federal Indian law, even as the state waits for the Ninth Circuit to rule on that exact issue. In a lawsuit filed Friday, the Big Sandy Band of Western Mono Indians accused California and Gov. Gavin Newsom of jeopardizing the federally recognized tribe's state casino approval by demanding concessions that fall outside the scope of the Indian Gaming Regulatory Act. Golden State officials have said that to renew its gambling compact, slated to expire...

