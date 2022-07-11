Alaska Sport Fishing Co. Sued Over $1M Fire On Native Lands

By Joyce Hanson (July 11, 2022, 4:27 PM EDT) -- The United States is suing a sport fishing company in Alaska federal court, accusing one of its guides of lighting an illegal campsite fire that grew to burn 176 acres of Native and federal public lands, costing $1 million in fire suppression efforts. Groves Salmon Charters LLC, based in Copper Center, Alaska, and guide Joshua McDonald are responsible for the fire along the Klutina River that burned approximately 30 acres of public land under the jurisdiction of the U.S. Department of the Interior and 146 acres of Alaska Native Claims Settlement Act land owned by Ahtna Inc., an Alaska Native regional...

