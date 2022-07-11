BREAKING: 'Housewives' Star Shah Takes Plea Ahead Of Fraud Trial

By Frank G. Runyeon (July 11, 2022, 11:51 AM EDT) -- Onetime reality TV star Jen Shah pled guilty Monday in Manhattan federal court to wire fraud just one week before her telemarketing fraud trial was set to begin. Shah, best known for her role on the "Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" show, agreed to pay $6.5 million in forfeiture and $9.5 million in restitution. Shah agreed with prosecutors that her potential prison sentence could be between 11 and 14 years, based on nonbinding sentencing guidelines. "I knew this was wrong. I know people were harmed. I'm so sorry," Shah told the court. Shah was first charged with wire fraud and...

