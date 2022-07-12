Former Atty Gets Probation For Obstructing Labor Dept. Probe

By Matthew Santoni (July 12, 2022, 4:49 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge sentenced a former attorney to a year of probation after finding him guilty of obstructing an investigation into a union pension fund by withholding emails in his responses to a subpoena, prosecutors said. Charles W. Johnston, 75, formerly of Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, and now living in Fairfax County, Virginia, was sentenced to 12 months of probation Friday and fined $50,000 following his conviction by Judge Jennifer P. Wilson of the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Pennsylvania on one count of obstructing a government agency's proceedings. "Interfering with a federal investigation is an attempt to subvert...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS