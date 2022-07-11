Oracle Investors Strike $17.5M Deal In Securities Fraud Suit

By Bonnie Eslinger (July 11, 2022, 6:10 PM EDT) -- A German asset management firm that's representing a class of Oracle Corp. investors asked a California federal judge on Monday to preliminarily approve a $17.5 million settlement that would resolve securities fraud claims alleging the tech giant misrepresented its cloud services revenue growth. The lead plaintiff, Union Asset Management Holding AG, said in its filing to the federal judge that it "is pleased to report that, after nearly four years of hard-fought litigation, it has negotiated an agreement to settle this class action." As part of the deal, lead counsel for the class intends to seek an award of attorney fees...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS