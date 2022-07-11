Veterinarian Gets 11 Years In Horse Doping Crackdown

By Rachel Scharf (July 11, 2022, 8:21 PM EDT) -- A former veterinarian was sentenced to 11 years in prison Monday after a Manhattan federal jury found him guilty of a nearly two-decade scheme to sell millions of dollars worth of homemade performance-enhancing drugs to elite racehorse trainers, including now-disgraced industry star Jorge Navarro. U.S. District Judge Mary Kay Vyskocil ordered Seth Fishman, 51, to pay a $250,000 fine and forfeit $13.5 million worth of proceeds from his illegal PED sales. He was also held jointly and severally liable for the $25.8 million restitution order previously entered against Navarro. Fishman was convicted in February of two counts of conspiracy to commit...

