Pa. Man Waived Appeals In DUI Suit Against Bars, Panel Says

By Matthew Santoni (July 11, 2022, 6:58 PM EDT) -- The son of a woman killed by a drunken driver could not get a Pennsylvania appellate panel to revive his claims against two bars accused of overserving the driver alcohol, largely because he failed to preserve or properly brief his requests for a new trial or judgment notwithstanding the verdict, the court ruled Monday. The Superior Court of Pennsylvania upheld the Bradford County jury's verdict in favor of the Monroeton Rod & Gun Club and the New Bucket Inc., finding that George Manuel, acting as administrator for the estate of Rosemary Manuel, had waived all the grounds on which he sought...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS