Feds Ax Protest From Co. With Low Odds For $211M ICE Deal

By Alyssa Aquino (July 11, 2022, 7:24 PM EDT) -- A federal watchdog dismissed a Native-owned logistics firm's protest to a $211 million detention contract, saying in a decision released Monday that the bidder had no stake in the award, as it wasn't next in line to win the deal. The U.S. Government Accountability Office found that Alaska-based Ahtna Logistics LLC had small chances of contracting with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement to run the Port Isabel Detention Center in Texas, even if the ultimate award winner — Akima Infrastructure Protection LLC, another Native-owned company — had been removed from competition. After Akima, the GAO found that a bidder referred to as "Offeror 3"...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS