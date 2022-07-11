NJ High Court To Take On Cops' Access To Facebook Material

By Bill Wichert (July 11, 2022, 8:42 PM EDT) -- The New Jersey Supreme Court will tackle whether law enforcement must meet the heightened privacy protections of wiretap orders to get information Facebook will store going forward or whether such data may be released via communication data warrants, according to a posting Monday on the state judiciary website. The posting says the state's highest court has agreed to review an April 4 published state appellate opinion finding that wiretap orders were not needed to obtain such prospective material since the communications would not be intercepted as they occur but instead placed in storage and thus accessible through communication data warrants, or...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS