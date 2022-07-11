Painting Co.'s Request To Stall Pension Payments Denied

By Kellie Mejdrich (July 11, 2022, 6:46 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey federal judge on Monday denied a painting company's motion to stay withdrawal liability payments to a pension fund as it litigates a dispute over how much is owed, saying the company didn't present adequate evidence to grant the injunction. U.S. District Judge Peter G. Sheridan said in a memorandum and order that the International Painters and Allied Trades Industry Pension Fund had a right to pursue the remaining $194,000 in withdrawal liability that Allied Painting & Decorating Inc. owes, pointing to Third Circuit precedent. The company requested a pause on the payments as part of a broader Employee Retirement...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS