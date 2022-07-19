Web Design Accessibility Can Aid Enforcement Of Terms

By Joshua Blank, Benjamin Danieli and Thomas Magnani (July 19, 2022, 5:35 PM EDT) -- Enforceability of terms and conditions, privacy policies and other online agreements available on web, app and media assets is an increasingly hot legal topic, and one that continues to spur litigation despite, or perhaps due to, the fact that direction from courts and the legislature is not specific or actionable. This, combined with the fact that no agency or other body has promulgated a set of concrete principles directly addressing enforceability of terms and conditions, leaves businesses without certainty as to whether their terms and conditions are enforceable, until litigated. As a result, it's time to look elsewhere for practical and...

