Credit Suisse Wants Delisted Exchange-Traded Note Suit Axed

By Sarah Jarvis (July 12, 2022, 5:50 PM EDT) -- Credit Suisse has asked a New York federal judge to permanently toss a proposed class action alleging it caused retail investors substantial losses in delisting a popular exchange-traded note, arguing the investment banking company put out adequate warnings about the note's risks. Credit Suisse AG said in a memorandum filed Monday that the plaintiff, retail investor Adelina Gomez, is trying to make the financial institution the insurer of her "highly risky investment strategy" of seeking outsized returns by shorting the exchange-traded note, or ETN, known as DGAZ. "Plaintiff made a fully informed bet on a risky financial product hoping to win...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS