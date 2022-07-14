Calif. Says Two Tribes' Gambling Suits Should Stay Separate

By Joyce Hanson (July 14, 2022, 7:51 PM EDT) -- California Gov. Gavin Newsom has asked a federal judge to deny the consolidation of two suits by tribes that claim the state has acted in bad faith in gambling compact negotiations, arguing the tribes negotiated separately and shouldn't be joined in litigation. Complaints filed separately by the Berry Creek Rancheria of Maidu Indians of California and the Pauma Band of Mission Indians share some common legal theories as well as common counsel, but consolidation of the federally recognized tribes' suits would not promote judicial efficiency, Newsom and the state said in their Monday opposition to Berry Creek's motion to consolidate....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS