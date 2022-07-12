Armstrong Flooring Gets Court's OK To Sell Assets For $197M

By Leslie A. Pappas (July 12, 2022, 8:28 PM EDT) -- Armstrong Flooring Inc. won a bankruptcy court's tentative approval Tuesday to complete $197 million in sales of its North American, Australian and China-based assets after an all-night, all-day scramble to resolve objections from landlords, insurers, trade vendors, unions, and the lenders financing the building material maker's bankruptcy. U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Mary F. Walrath said she would approve the three asset sales based on the positive responses various stakeholders made during a virtual sale hearing, which adjourned several times over six hours to give Armstrong time to resolve final sticking points. The deals include a partial going-concern sale of Armstrong's North American...

