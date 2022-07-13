Relatives Of Casino Queen Exec Seek Exit From ERISA Row

By Caleb Symons (July 13, 2022, 7:30 PM EDT) -- Two beneficiaries of a trust estate belonging to Casino Queen founder Charles Bidwill III have asked to escape a putative class action in which former staff of the St. Louis riverboat casino say its executives spent huge sums from their retirement savings to buy stock in the company's holding firm. Brian R. and Patricia M. Bidwill told an Illinois federal court on Monday that the claims "lump them together," despite lacking any specific allegations, with more than a dozen people whom the ex-workers have also accused of cheating them out of tens of millions of dollars. Arguing that the former Casino...

