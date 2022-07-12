Kossoff Gets Final Warning Ahead Of Default In Escrow Suit

By Charlie Innis (July 12, 2022, 2:58 PM EDT) -- Disbarred and incarcerated New York City real estate attorney Mitchell Kossoff must file an opposition by Friday or risk a default judgment on a former client's claims that he allegedly stole $4.5 million in escrow funds, a Manhattan federal judge said this week. U.S. District Judge Ronnie Abrams said in an order on Monday that if Kossoff doesn't submit a formal opposition to Miami real estate company Gran Sabana Corp. NV's bid for default judgment by July 15, the New York federal court will deem the motion unopposed. Judge Abrams also expressed some confusion in Monday's order over the stated role...

