Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Hotel Insurer Can't Yet Appeal Sex Trafficking Case Coverage

By Kelcey Caulder (July 12, 2022, 3:12 PM EDT) -- A Georgia federal judge said it would be premature to allow an insurer to appeal his ruling that it must defend the operators of an Atlanta-area Red Roof Inn in an underlying lawsuit involving federal sex trafficking and state racketeering claims.

Mesa Underwriters Specialty Insurance Company had sought an interlocutory appeal of U.S. District Judge Thomas W. Thrash Jr.'s April order that it must defend Khamlai Lodging LLC and Khamlai Management LLC, the companies that own and operate the Red Roof Inn in Norcross, in an underlying suit accusing the hotel of negligently allowing the sex trafficking of minors to take...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!