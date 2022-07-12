Hotel Insurer Can't Yet Appeal Sex Trafficking Case Coverage

By Kelcey Caulder (July 12, 2022, 3:12 PM EDT) -- A Georgia federal judge said it would be premature to allow an insurer to appeal his ruling that it must defend the operators of an Atlanta-area Red Roof Inn in an underlying lawsuit involving federal sex trafficking and state racketeering claims. Mesa Underwriters Specialty Insurance Company had sought an interlocutory appeal of U.S. District Judge Thomas W. Thrash Jr.'s April order that it must defend Khamlai Lodging LLC and Khamlai Management LLC, the companies that own and operate the Red Roof Inn in Norcross, in an underlying suit accusing the hotel of negligently allowing the sex trafficking of minors to take...

